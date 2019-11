The Gatlinburg Skybridge is giving birds-eye views of the snowy wonderland below.

"Winter arrived a little early at the Gatlinburg SkyBridge this year," said SkyLift Park on Facebook."

The bridge is situated 680 feet above Gatlinburg.

"No matter what season it is, Gatlinburg is always full of beauty," officials said.

