Gatlinburg SkyLift wants your photos; you could win a free ride!

The Gatlinburg SkyLift is asking for your help to remember the attraction over the years.

"We’re very proud to be the longest-running attraction in Gatlinburg, and we also love seeing photos of our guests riding the yellow chairs of the SkyLift," they said on Facebook.

Anyone who submits a photos between now and May 25 will be entered for a chance to win a prize package of four SkyLift Park passes, and your photos could earn a title in each of the following categories:

Oldest photo, Best 1950s photo, Best 1960s photo, Best 1970s photo, Best 1980s photo, Best 1990s photo, Best 2000s photo, and Most photos submitted.

Submissions should include the approximate date of your photo and your name.

