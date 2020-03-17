Gatlinburg SkyLift Park suspending operations

The Gatlinburg SkyLift Park announced it will suspend operations until further notice amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The park made the announcement on Tuesday night and said they would close at 10 p.m.

"By no means was our decision reached without much deliberation and we sincerely regret the disappointment we know this will cause for many with plans to visit us in the coming days and weeks," the park said on Facebook.

The company added that any pre-purchased tickets will remain valid for one year from the planned date of arrival.

