Gatlinburg attempts to break world record for largest scarecrow display

The city of Gatlinburg will attempt to break the Guinness World Record for most scarecrows within a location.

In order to break the record, downtown Gatlinburg must claim over 3,812 scarecrows.

The attempt is in celebration of the annual Smoky Mountain Harvest Festival. Visitors can participate in fall festivities, special events and new life-size scarecrows until.

“With so much scenic beauty and festivities to take part in every year, Gatlinburg’s harvest season is always an exciting time to visit, and this year’s Guinness World Record will only add to that tradition,” Gatlinburg PR Manager, Marci Claude said.

Gatlinburg businesses and community members will create scarecrow scenes throughout town. Scarecrows can also be seen at the Great Smoky Mountains Arts and Crafts Community where hundreds of handcrafted scarecrows and harvest vignettes can be found as a part of the Scarecrow Trail.

"Along with achieving a new record, our goal is to make this attempt a true community event, with everyone involved in showing how Gatlinburg celebrates fall in a big way,” Claude said.

The fall festivities were extended until Nov. 21.

