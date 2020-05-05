Gatlinburg cancels Fourth of July parade

Gatlinburg announced it has canceled its annual Fourth of July parade due to COVID-19.

"In the interest of public health and safety, officials have made the hard decision to cancel this time-honored tradition," read a release from the city.

The parade has been held for more than 45 years.

“This is very disappointing for us, our participants and visitors. But in light of these unprecedented times, it is the right thing to do for everyone’s health and well-being,” said Mark Adams, President/CEO Gatlinburg Convention and Visitors Bureau. “The City plans to create new, re-imagined patriotic events that account for families who may still wish to celebrate the holiday with new healthy travel standards.”

The city said it was asking visitors who plan to return to the area to "travel responsibly and institute new healthy travel practices while they are on vacation."

They ask visitors to:

Wash hands often.

Cough into your elbow and sneeze into a tissue.

Consult with a doctor before traveling when sick.

Stay up-to-date on vaccinations.

Avoid contact with people who are already sick.

Avoid contact with animals while traveling.

Clean frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Be aware of latest travel advisories from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. State Department.

