Gatlinburg crews prepare for potential flooding as heavy rain moves in

Gatlinburg officials said crews were out Monday afternoon to prepare the city for the incoming heavy rain in an attempt to limit potential flood damage.

Officials said nearly 100 sandbags will be distributed throughout the city in areas where flooding is expected.

Tennessee Valley Authority officials said they don't expect the Little Pigeon River to be up as high as it was last week, but they don't regulate it.

Knox County officials took to the streets Monday morning to prepare to combat potential flooding as more rain moves into the area.

Last week flooding took over many areas in East Tennessee and led to multiple school and road closures.

