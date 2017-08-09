Advertisement

Heartbreaking 911 calls released from Gatlinburg wildfires

The City of Gatlinburg as well as Sevier County released heartbreaking 911 calls made prior to and during the deadly Gatlinburg wildfires.
Gatlinburg, Tenn. - The City of Gatlinburg as well as Sevier County released heartbreaking 911 calls made prior to and during the deadly Gatlinburg wildfires. The raw audio details harrowing escapes and the desperate pleas for help made by wildfire survivors when the flames approached homes and businesses. The recordings also detail the heroic efforts of crews battling the blaze behind the scenes.

Local 8 News reviewed thousands of documents and listened to hundreds of audio and video recordings from the Sevier County wildfires.

The calls as well as dash cam video take you to the scene of the deadly November wildfires. The calls show efforts from first responders who helped evacuate residents during the fires that killed 14 people as well as a detailed timeline of the overwhelming growth of the fire that damaged thousands of structures.

The audio recordings are another piece to the puzzle of how and when survivors and victims asked for help, and how and when crews responded.

So far, no charges have been placed in the fires that ended the lives of 14 people. Charges were dropped against two juveniles who were previously accused of starting the fires.

