Gatlinburg looks to temporarily shutdown part of the Parkway to promote social distancing

City officials are discussing the idea that closing the Parkway in Gatlinburg could help with social distancing measures in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The measure, which has not been approved by the city commission, will be brought up during Thursday's special meeting.

Closing the road to one lane would allow pedestrians to spread out more and use the closed lane to practice social distancing while enjoying Gatlinburg.

The potential closure would be for the Parkway from Traffic Light No. 6 to Reagan Drive intersection and would begin at noon on Friday, May 8 until 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 10.

The city said the meeting, which will be conducted virtually via Zoom, will begin 10 a.m. You can send public comments to sethb@gatlinburgtn.gov. You can watch the meeting by going here.

