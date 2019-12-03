Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge named top destinations on national trend list

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) — Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge were named number 1 on VRBO's Top US and International Destinations list.
Ivanka Trump visited the Smokies / Source: (Ivanka Trump)
The full list includes:
1: Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge, Tenn.
2: Gulf Shores, Al.
3: Miramar and Rosemary Beach, Fla.
4: Panama City Beach, Fl.
5: Maui, Hawaii
The list is based on vacation rental demand.
Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner visited the Smokies in November.
