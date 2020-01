Gatlinburg police released an update on road closures in the area Sunday morning.

Officials said all roads in the city of Gatlinburg have been reopened.

Police said there is an exception to the road openings. A small portion of Old Cartertown Road remains closed. The National Park has reopened the Gatlinburg By-pass but highway 411 to Cherokee and Cherokee Orchard Road to the Roaring Fork Motor Nature Trail remains closed.

