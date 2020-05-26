Gatlinburg synchronous firefly viewing event goes virtual

Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced the cancellation of the 2020 synchronous firefly viewing event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Discover Life in America, a non-profit partner of the GSMNP will present a virtual showcase of the synchronous and other firefly species from the Smokies and beyond.

Entomologist Will Kuhn will teach viewers about the fireflies and share footage on the DLIA YouTube channel.

“This is an exciting opportunity to see the world-famous synchronous fireflies, blue ghost fireflies, and other species known to the Smokies without ever leaving your couch, “ said Todd Witcher, Executive Director at DLIA, “and it’s a great way to support the important research DLIA does in the park.”

The event will premiere on June 1 at 8 p.m.

