Gatlinburg's growing music scene provides jobs at home

The addition of new music venues has grown the live entertainment scene in Gatlinburg.

It's a growing concept at businesses in Gatlinburg, live music. Ole Smoky Hollar has a band playing from morning to night, and it has become a hangout spot for many.

"Summertime there's always bodies in chairs," said Matt Flake, musician.

Live music can be found from the Ole Smoky Hollar and all through town. Gatlinburg has seen this industry grow the past several years.

"It's really boomed over the past several years," said Flake.

Matt flake has performed at Ole Smoky for 9 years, before that a life on the road as he provided for his family. Now he's provided work at home.

"We've been blessed to have a lot of good local musicians here. Then a lot of guys move from other states here and from surrounding cities to come and play," said Flake.

Entertainment for all ages as Gatlinburg works to capitalize on new ways to entertain its locals and tourists.

"We really do have a music scene here. We started adding up all the restaurants and all the music venues, we really have something going on now, we're pretty excited to talk about it," said Marci Claude, spokesperson for Gatlinburg. "Ole Red really upped the game when Blake Shelton opened for us. Now they are booking all these wonderful acts that have been seen on the voice. Also, they just play in Nashville on a regular basis."

This live music scene can be found from morning to midnight at more than a dozen places.

"It's consistent work, especially that we provide here. We do music 364 days a year. Twelve hours a day so it's a lot of work. It provides a lot of good living situations for musicians around," said Flake.

Ole Red Gatlinburg

Weekdays: 11:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Weekends: 11:30 a.m. – Midnight

Some of the artists featuring this fall are Brandon Bailey, The Dugger Band, Sam Hatmaker, and more!

SkyLift Park

Thursday – Sunday: 7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. on the SkyDeck (through Labor Day)

For more information on Live Music in the 'Burg click here.

