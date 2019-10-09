Gay Street Bridge closing in Downtown Knoxville Wednesday night

The City of Knoxville announced the Gay Street Bridge will be closed Wednesday night from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Travelers are asked to use alternate routes including Henley Street or James White Parkway to cross the river.

The Red Line of Knox Area Transit's free trolley will stop running at 6:30 p.m. and begin its route from Regal after the bridge reopens.

KAT Bus Route 40 will detour onto Church Avenue, make a left on Henley Street and resume its regular route using Blount Avenue onto Sevier Avenue.

Officials said detour signs will be posted to alert transit riders of the changes.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.

