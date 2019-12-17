GEO Hair Lab closes

A Knoxville hair salon closed its doors at the end of November.

GEO Hair Lab opened in 2015 and called itself an "eco-salon" that recycled its products.

Its website, which is still running, says, "GEO is an inventive, cruelty-free, and sustainable hair salon nestled in an industrial renovation in the heart of “downtown north” - Knoxville, Tn's historic district."

According to the site, its owner, Jeremy Wann, "aspired to produce a high-end, vibrant and well-educated hair space that functions without comprising health or environment."

The salon did not close without some dissatisfaction from the community.

Some customers took to social media to say that employees were told with no notice that the salon would be closing shortly before that the shop closed.

On Reddit, a user claimed that the salon had a "flash sale" on gift cards, which users were not able to use before the salon closed.

WVLT News has reached out to Wann for comment.

