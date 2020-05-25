Georgia Aquarium announces birth of baby beluga whale

A new baby beluga whale has arrived at Georgia Aquarium.

Whisper, a 20-year-old beluga whale at the aquarium, has given birth to a calf weighing 174 pounds at birth and 5 feet 4 inches long.

“We are so proud of Whisper and overjoyed to welcome her calf to our Georgia Aquarium family,” said Dennis Christen, senior director of zoological operations, mammals and birds at Georgia Aquarium. “We will be there right alongside the calf as it continues to grow and learn from Whisper.”

Georgia Aquarium's animal care and health teams said they are monitoring Whisper and her calf around-the-clock.

Dr. Tonya Clauss, vice president of animal and environmental health at Georgia Aquarium, said, “Our animal health team is continuing to monitor Whisper and her calf. The coming weeks are important for the calf’s development and there are milestones to meet so we’re giving mom and calf all the support and time they need.”

The new calf joins other beluga whales at the aquarium, Qinu, Maple, Nunavik, and Imaq. The other whales are currently in a separate area of the exhibit and will be introduced to Whisper and her calf when it is appropriate.

Eric Gaglione, vice president of zoological operations at Georgia Aquarium said he hopes to sustain the beluga whale population in North America so future generations can learn about them.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WRDW. All rights reserved.