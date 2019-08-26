Georgia Popeye's considers no more chicken sandwiches after long lines cause accidents

The manager of a Popeye's Chicken in Georgia says they are considering no longer selling the new chicken sandwich because the long lines are starting to cause accidents.

Popeye's recently launched their new spicy chicken sandwich on a buttered brioche bun with pickles.

According to Columbia County deputies, the line on Belair Road has been so long, a deputy had to help direct traffic.

The manager said they ran out of the chicken sandwich on Saturday. People online say they waited for more than 45 minutes only to find there were none left.

