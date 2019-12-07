Georgia and LSU face off in the SEC Championship

Will No. 2 LSU keep its undefeated campaign alive through the final week of the 2019 season? That is the least of what is up for grabs Saturday as the Tigers take on No. 4 Georgia in the SEC Championship Game. LSU may have a spot in the College Football Playoff either way, but Georgia faces a win-and-get-in scenario that it can only accomplish by taking down the Bayou Bengals.

The Tigers offensive renaissance has been one of the top stories in college football this year. Heisman Trophy front-runner Joe Burrow has transformed the quarterback position with the program from a punchline to a power, with a little help from passing game coordinator and Broyles Award finalist Joe Brady. The Bulldogs rode a stellar defense to their third straight SEC East title, and each of the last two have served as de facto national quarterfinals.

So who will come out on top in this battle of top-four SEC teams ahead of the College Football Playoff?

Game: No. 2 LSU (-7.5) vs. No. 4 Georgia -- SEC Championship Game

Date: Saturday, Dec. 7 | Time: 4 p.m. ET

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia

TV: CBS

Legends are born in the SEC Championship.

