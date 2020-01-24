Georgia animal shelter waives adoption fee for veterans

An animal shelter in Georgia is waving its adoption fees for veterans.

CBS46 reported that the Coweta County Animal Services is making it easier for veterans to adopt animals.

“They give to us so we should give back,” Marjorie Steve Orr told CBS46 News. “We have free animals, that would be a cat or dog available for any vet that wants to come out from anywhere,” added Orr.

CBS46 reported that the promotion saves veterans around $125, and all they have to do is provide the shelter proof of service.

“We go ahead get them spayed and neutered. They have all their shots, they're de-wormed. They have their rabies [shots] and pretty much you can just pick them up and they're ready to go and don’t have to go to the vet for about six months," said Tom Bush with Animal Services.

To find out more about the program, go here.

