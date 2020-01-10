Georgia church helps pay off more than $1 million in medical debt

A Georgia church partnered with a nonprofit organization to pay off medical debt in seven counties.

CBS affiliate WCTV reported that the Victory Fellowship Church partnered with RIP Medical Debt to wipe out balances for 735 people in Thomas, Grady, Brooks, Mitchell, Cook and Colquitt counties in Georgia and in one county in Florida.

“We wanted to give our community a year-end Christmas gift, but we were amazed that a $10,000 donation could relieve so much medical debt. This is a real game-changer for many people," said Lead Pastor at VFC, Jamie Nunnally. “

WCTV reported that they paid off $1,138,983.98 in debt.

