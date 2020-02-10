Georgia college dean among 14 charged with child sex trafficking

A dean for a Georgia university was arrested along with multiple others in connection to child sex trafficking, officials said.

WCTV reported that 14 men were arrested and accused of communicating with children online and traveling to meet them for sex. Among those charged was Keith Walters, a dean of the College of Science and Mathematics at Valdosta State University.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said the arrests occurred following a four-day undercover operation which involved nearly 20 agencies.

Investigators said all of the suspects, ranging in ages from 24 to 57, traveled around South Georgia for the acts.

In some of the cases, the GBI said the suspects sent obscene or lewd content or requested pornographic images from undercover officers posing as children.

The following people were arrested:

Dave Vincent Almon, 43, retail manager

Billy Stephen Carter, 57, truck driver

Eric Bernard Copeland, press operator

Walter Lee Curry, 33, laborer

Jamian Hogan, 34, retail associate

John Henry Hursey, 45, carpenter

Eugene Andega Mainah, 35, unemployed

Keith Morrison, 43, truck driver

Wyman Rene Phillips, 36, electrician

Wilford Sermons, 28, customer service representative

Josue Trejo, 31, forklift driver

Bronson Jamari D. Tripp, 24, retail associate

Keith Walters, 44, university Dean

Justin Na'eem Warren, 24, student

Copyright 2020 WVLT News via WCTV. All rights reserved.