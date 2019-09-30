Georgia fans attempt to checker Neyland Stadium in red and black

Neyland stadium may look a little different Saturday as Georgia fans plan to make a Tennessee tradition their own.

Fans may notice Neyland Stadium will be checkered, but not in orange and white.

Georgia fans have started a trend on Twitter with the hashtag #DawgNationCheckerNeyland.

Bulldog fans plan to takeover Neyland the same way they took over Vanderbilt Stadium in their season opener on Aug. 31.

The goal of Georgia fans is to checker Neylan in red and black. Bulldog fans are even using the Vols own Checker Neyland seating chart as a guide for the takeover.

The Vols and Georgia Bulldogs will kick off at 7 p.m. Saturday. Both teams had a bye week leading up to the game.

The two teams have met 48 times and the series is tied 23-23-2. Georgia has won the last two meetings. The last time the Vols won against Georgia was in 2016 with a 43-yard 'Hail Mary' from Josh Dobbs to Jauan Jennings. The No. 11 Vols had a 34-31 victory over N0. 25 Georgia.

