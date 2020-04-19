Georgia woman gives birth during car crash

A Georgia woman gave birth during a car crash and then couldn't find the baby in the car when the vehicle came to a rest.

Lilburn Police said a woman was driving her pregnant daughter and 1-year-old granddaughter to the hospital because the daughter was in labor. When the driver attempted to make a turn on the dark wet road her car hydroplaned and hit a curb and power poll before slamming into a brick wall.

Lilburn Police officers Cepeda Huff and Daniel Bride and Sgt. Matt Madden responded to the scene. Body cam footage shows the windows of the SUV being busted out during the impact and you could hear the woman telling police "I gave birth in the car".

After the woman told police she couldn't find her baby, officers searched for the newborn using flashlights until they found the baby under the passenger seat with the umbilical cord still attached.

The entire family was taken to a nearby hospital where the newborn was placed in a neonatal ICU. The baby is reportedly in stable conditions.

