Georgia man wanted for alleged sexual assault arrested in Maryville

Blount County officials said a wanted felon out of Georgia was arrested in Maryville Saturday night.

Johnny Ray Robinson, Jr., 29, was arrested on several charges including aggravated sodomy. felon in possession of a firearm and theft by receiving stolen property in another state.

Tennessee officials were warned by investigators with the Rossville Police Department in Georgia that Robinson may be in Blount County.

Officials said investigators continued to follow-up on leads throughout the until they located Robinson in the parking lot of an apartment complex on West Lamar Alexander Parkway.

Robinson was taken to the Blount County Correctional Facility and is awaiting extradition to Georgia to face his charges.

