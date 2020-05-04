Georgia man accused of kidnapping baby, shooting ex-wife

Investigators accused a Georgia man of shooting his ex-wife and taking her one-year-old son Sunday night.

WMAZ reported the Peach County Sheriff's Office said they got a call from a witness around 11:30 p.m. Sunday, who said he heard a gunshot and then saw a man dragging a woman into his car at a neighbor's home.

The witness said he tried to intervene, but the man pulled a gun on him and drove off. He told investigators he could tell the woman had been shot.

The sheriff's office said 911 put out a call to local hospitals to be on the lookout for a woman who had been shot. One hospital, the Medical Cenver Navicent Health, responded and said they were treating a 24-year-old woman with a gunshot wound.

The hospital told investigators the victim told them her ex-husband had shot her and took her son.

Shortly after, the sheriff's office sent out an alert for the suspect, 25-year-old Michael Lipford. Another county's sheriff's office reported that they found the suspect's car at an area Huddle House and took Lipford into custody.

Investigators said the child was found safe.

Lipford was booked for aggravated assault, but the sheriff's office said they expected additional charges.

The sheriff's office said the mother was in stable condition.

