Georgia man reportedly robbed and assaulted after meeting woman on Snapchat

A Georgia couple is charged with aggravated assault with intent to rob after they reportedly robbed a man they met on social media.

According to a warrant from the Cobb County Police Department, Lauren Fields and a man were communicating on the social media app 'Snapchat' when Fields agreed to meet the man. The man allegedly agreed to pay her for sex.

The warrant obtained by CBS46 stated that the man got inside Fields' car near the 1500 block of Anna Ruby Lane and moments later Fields' boyfriend, Christopher Morris, and another unidentified man reportedly pulled the victim from the car.

“The accused demanded the victim’s money while pointing the pistol at his chest. The accused began to hit the victim in the head with the pistol, causing a laceration above the victim's left eye”, the warrant stated.

Morris is accused of taking $1800 from the victim's wallet and took pictures of his credit cards, according to the warrant.

Police said Fields told authorities that her “boyfriend sets up meetings with males for her to have sex with them for money”.

CBS reported that during the course of the investigation, officers reportedly found two .380 rounds-one pink and the other silver- on the ground where the victim told officers Morris racked the slide of the gun to prove the gun was real.

Both Fields and Morris have been charged with aggravated assault with the intent to rob, police wrote.

