Georgia residents swarm tax office looking for stimulus checks

Some residents in Richmond County, Georgia surrounded a tax business Wednesday looking for their stimulus checks, WRDW reports.

The residents had gone to Citi Tax Financial, a business with a history of legal complaints.

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office and the IRS showed up to investigated, but they said they could find no evidence of wrongdoing.

However, dozens of families who were at the business told WRDW that they had received a notification that their stimulus was deposited, and, when they went to look for it, it wasn't in their accounts. That's why they went to the business.

“We don’t believe this was a scam," a Richmond County deputy said.

WRDW reported that the business's owner, Yonathan Michaels, came out at one point to tell the crowd he was not withholding their money and that the incident was a misunderstanding.

He told the crowd that he had gotten a third part company called Tax Advantage to help handle the accounts, and that they had created new account numbers for where the stimulus would go.

The sheriff's office told WRDW that it was true and that families would see their stimulus money in up to seven days.

