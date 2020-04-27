Georgia teen arrested for shooting, killing pregnant stepmom

Investigators said a 19-year-old girl was arrested in connection with the shooting death of her pregnant stepmother in Bibb County, Georgia.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the victim's 11-year-old son said he ran from his home to get help after he claimed he and his mother were assaulted by his step-sister, later identified as 19-year-old Passion Watkins.

The victim was identified as 36-year-old Melanie Powers.

Investigators said they found Watkins later in a park where she was arrested and interviewed. Following the interview, WMAZ reported the sheriff's office charged her with malice murder, aggravated assault, cruelty to children, and feticide.

