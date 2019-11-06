Georgia woman charged in father's death arrested in Kentucky

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said a Savannah, Georgia, woman was arrested in Kentucky in connection with the death of her father.

TBI agents joined investigators with the Savannah Police Department to respond to a home where human remains were found.

Officials said LeAnne Peace,54, rented and lived at the home with her father Jack Peace, 80.

Investigators said they were unable to find Jack Peace during a search of the home and later determined he had died on an unknown date.

During the course of the investigation, authorities said they developed information leading to LeAnne Peace as the person responsible for her father's death.

Peace was arrested on Oct. 28, in Fulton, Kentucky, on a different charge of aggravated animal abuse, according to TBI. Peace was transported back to Georgia where she was booked into the Hardin County Jail.

During an arraignment Tuesday, Peace was charged with additional counts of first-degree murder, aggravated elder abuse and abuse of a corpse, according to records. Officials said her bond is set at $1 million.

