Georgia woman charged with exploiting senior

A Georgia woman is facing 41 multiple charges including the exploitation of an elderly person.

An elderly man reported to Columbus police that while he was in the hospital for several days, his bank card was stolen and fraudulently used several times.

A police investigation led to the arrest of 58-year-old Barbara Meadows, who investigators said had the man's bank card at the time of her arrest.

Meadows faces a total of 41 charges including 19 counts of financial transaction card fraud, 2 counts of financial transaction card theft, 19 counts of exploiting an elderly person, and one count of misdemeanor theft by taking.

Meadows is being held in the Muscogee County Jail.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WTVM. All rights reserved.

