German woman visits Knoxville, paints officers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -- The Knoxville Police Department got a surprise as pretty as a picture from an international visitor.
Police said a German woman visited Knoxville in May with her husband. While in the city, she took a picture of several KPD officers in the Central Business District.
KPD said the woman painted a picture of the photograph and sent Knoxville police a copy of the painting.
"This incredibly thoughtful act from a talented artist means the world to us," KPD wrote on Facebook.
