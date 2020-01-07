German woman visits Knoxville, paints officers

The Knoxville Police Department got a surprise as pretty as a picture from an international visitor.

Police said a German woman visited Knoxville in May with her husband. While in the city, she took a picture of several KPD officers in the Central Business District.

KPD said the woman painted a picture of the photograph and sent Knoxville police a copy of the painting.

"This incredibly thoughtful act from a talented artist means the world to us," KPD wrote on Facebook.

