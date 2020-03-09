One big coronavirus challenge is how to stop touching your face

People touch their faces multiple times a day, intentional or not, germs spread quickly.

A student sits with his hands touching his face (Source: WVLT)

"I have a habit of pushing up my glasses," said Cassidy Stover, a University of Tennessee student, "But I try not to touch my face that often with everything going on."

Ten University of Tennessee students let WVLT sit in on one of their classes to observe their behavior.

"I was thinking about it a little bit. Because I've heard it on the news, that that's one of the things that you're not supposed to do," said Codi Drake, another UT student.

Students leaned their head on their hands, placed their hands over their mouths, and pushed up their glasses.

"It's just hard to break it," said Drake.

Some students didn't realize they were doing these things.

"I didn't pay much attention because French is hard," laughed Stover.

Many students worried amidst the growing concern of the coronavirus.

"It's probably going to make it's way to Knoxville pretty soon, and to the campus. And I'm worried cause a lot of people don't have health insurance so I don't know what that's going to look like for a lot of people," said Stover.

The Knox County Health Department said to prevent the spread of the coronavirus to wash your hands with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds.

"I wash my hands routinely. I also carry in my backpack there are two or three things of hand sanitizer, just in case I lose one. I try to keep myself very clean," said Stover.

