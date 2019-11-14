Get $1,000 to watch Hallmark Christmas movies

The holidays are here and you can get paid to do one of your favorite things: watch Hallmark Christmas films.

CenturyLinkQuote recently announced it is looking for one lucky binge-watcher to view 24 Hallmark Christmas films during the "12 Days of Christmas," and they want to pay them $1,000 to do it.

"We're looking for a lover of all things Christmas, G-Rated romcoms, and too-close-to-home family dramas to watch 24 Hallmark Christmas movies in 12 days. If you think that's you, we'll give you $1,000 to critique a lineup of festive guilty pleasures," the company said on its page.

What are they looking for in a candidate?

Rule 1. You don't like Christmas--you love it.

Rule 2. You must be 18-years-old and a U.S. resident.

Rule 3. You know how to work the Gram, Twitter or Facebook. We want someone who's willing to document their Hallmark marathon with their followers.

"We want you to have opinions—lots of them! Think the grumpy Grandpa turned jolly Santa was a little overdone? Felt like the plot was a bit half-baked? Be as honest as possible in your review," the company said.

What do you get if you win? Besides the money, you'll get a streaming service subscription, packet of hot cocoa, box of Christmas cookies, string of fairy lights, mini Christmas tree and more Hallmark swag than you could ever need.

If you do win, you're required to: social each time you watch a movie, include the hashtag #countdowntoChristmas and #HallmarkDreamJob in each post and complete the binge by December 25.

Apply here.

