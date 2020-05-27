Get a package you didn't order? It could mean you're getting scammed

As more and more people are shopping online for everyday products, scammers are taking advantage of them.

People are getting packages delivered to their homes they didn't order. It's called the amazon brushing scam. Usually, the packages come with no order number, just a tracking number from Amazon. Scammers are able to pose as verified purchasers and write glowing reviews of their own products.

It happened to WVLT News This Morning Anchor, Casey Wheeless. She got two packages, ultrasonic pest repeller pods and a laser bore sight for a rifle, neither she or her husband ordered.

After taking a closer look at her bank statement she found at least three charges to Amazon she didn't make, including an Amazon Prime membership. After calling Amazon they confirmed the suspicious activity. Someone stole her information and started another account under her name.

Tony Binkley at the BBB in Knoxville said they're after money. "They can make a glowing review about themselves and make it look like it came from you, so it helps them with sales. For them, it's almost like advertising...

a lot of times this merchandise is pretty low quality it's from overseas," he said.

"What they may have is other information...login information or passwords. Scammers want one thing, they want your money. They'll use whatever path they can to get there."

If this happens to you, report it to Amazon and dispute the charges with your bank or card. It's also recommended to sign up for a credit monitoring service to keep an eye on your financial information.

