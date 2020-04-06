"Seder kit to go" for Passover

Chabad of Knoxville is offering to-go kits for this coming Passover.

The kits include everything you need to have a Pesach Seder under the stay at home order in Tennessee.

The kits include:

- Three Shemurah Matzah

- A ke’arah - Seder plate - placemat

- Six containers with the Seder plate foods

- A plastic silver Kiddush cup

- One bottle of grape juice (22oz)

- A Seder how-to guide

- A Hebrew/English annotated Haggadah

- A plastic frog

They cost $40, but no one will be turned away due to cost. Email Rabbi Yossi here rabbi@chabadknoxville.org for a discounted price.

Click here to order your Seder to Go kit.

Click here if you would like to sponsor "Seder to Go" kits for others.

Supplies are limited.

