Get in the fall spirit with one of these fun events around East Tennessee

Fall has arrived! Even if Mother Nature isn't ready to get in the spirit just yet, that doesn't mean it's too early to start celebrating the season.

Here's a look at just a handful of some of the best events East Tennessee has to offer:

October 26: Haunts and History - Museum of Appalachia

October 26: Smoky Mountain Fall Festival

October 27: 10th Annual Fall Festival - Knoxville Botanical Garden & Arboretum

Starting October 4: Movie in the Cave~Hocus Pocus~2019 - Cherokee Caverns

October 11: Oktoberfest at WindRiver

Starting October 18: Wears Valley Fall Fest - Keep Sevier Beautiful and Wears Valley Fall Fest 2019

October 26: Pumpkin Fest - Pinnacle at Turkey Creek

October 27: Super Spooktacular Drag Brunch - Old City Wine Bar

October 25: Lakeside of The Smokies Balloon Fest - What's Up Ballooning

October 24: Filmnacht: Hocus Pocus - Schulz Bräu Brewing Company

October 19: Chalking Festival - Jackson Square Oak Ridge

October 20: HowlOWeen Pooch Parade and Pet Expo - UT Gardens Knoxville

October 17: Big Heights Rooftop Crawl - Big Brothers Big Sisters of East Tennessee

October 26: Halloween Bar Crawl - Knoxville

October 12: 17th Annual Pumpkintown! - Pumpkintown Festival in Athens TN and Willsonthropic, Inc.

October 19: A screening of The Rocky Horror Picture Show - Black T-Shirt Productions and Black Hearts Productions

Starting September 27: Hallow Mountain at Anakeesta - Anakeesta and Visit Gatlinburg

November 2: Freaker’s Ball 2019 in the Old City - Southbound Knoxville

October 15: Leaf Peeping on the Cherohala Skyway National Scenic Byway - Visit Monroe TN

Starting October 10: BOO! at the Zoo presented by U.S. Cellular® - Zoo Knoxville

November 2: Junkin' Fair: Knoxville, TN (Presented by Becca's Attic) - Junkin’ Fair by Becca’s Attic and Chilhowee Park & Exposition Center

