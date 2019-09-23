Get in the fall spirit with one of these fun events around East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) — Fall has arrived! Even if Mother Nature isn't ready to get in the spirit just yet, that doesn't mean it's too early to start celebrating the season.
Here's a look at just a handful of some of the best events East Tennessee has to offer:
October 26: Haunts and History - Museum of Appalachia
October 26: Smoky Mountain Fall Festival
October 27: 10th Annual Fall Festival - Knoxville Botanical Garden & Arboretum
Starting October 4: Movie in the Cave~Hocus Pocus~2019 - Cherokee Caverns
October 11: Oktoberfest at WindRiver
Starting October 18: Wears Valley Fall Fest - Keep Sevier Beautiful and Wears Valley Fall Fest 2019
October 26: Pumpkin Fest - Pinnacle at Turkey Creek
October 27: Super Spooktacular Drag Brunch - Old City Wine Bar
October 25: Lakeside of The Smokies Balloon Fest - What's Up Ballooning
October 24: Filmnacht: Hocus Pocus - Schulz Bräu Brewing Company
October 19: Chalking Festival - Jackson Square Oak Ridge
October 20: HowlOWeen Pooch Parade and Pet Expo - UT Gardens Knoxville
October 17: Big Heights Rooftop Crawl - Big Brothers Big Sisters of East Tennessee
October 26: Halloween Bar Crawl - Knoxville
October 12: 17th Annual Pumpkintown! - Pumpkintown Festival in Athens TN and Willsonthropic, Inc.
October 19: A screening of The Rocky Horror Picture Show - Black T-Shirt Productions and Black Hearts Productions
Starting September 27: Hallow Mountain at Anakeesta - Anakeesta and Visit Gatlinburg
November 2: Freaker’s Ball 2019 in the Old City - Southbound Knoxville
October 15: Leaf Peeping on the Cherohala Skyway National Scenic Byway - Visit Monroe TN
Starting October 10: BOO! at the Zoo presented by U.S. Cellular® - Zoo Knoxville
November 2: Junkin' Fair: Knoxville, TN (Presented by Becca's Attic) - Junkin’ Fair by Becca’s Attic and Chilhowee Park & Exposition Center
