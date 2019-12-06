Get paid $1000 to binge-watch every Star Wars movie

Calling all Star Wars fans! CableTV.com says it will pay one lucky person $1000 to watch every Star Wars movie back-to-back before the release of "Star Wars: the Rise of Skywalker" on December 20.

You must be an active Twitter user and be willing to share the movie-marathon experience while tagging the Cable TV team on Twitter.

The ten movies will take a total of 22 hours and 25 minutes to watch and can be watched in any order you choose.

The winner will receive every movie on Blu-ray, plus Star Wars gear, including a Nerf Han Solo blaster, a Chewbacca onesie and an R2D2 popcorn popper.

To qualify, you must be a U.S. citizen age 18 or older.

Visit cableTV.com to submit your application. The deadline to apply is December 11 at 6 p.m.

May the force be with you!

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.