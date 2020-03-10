Company offers $4,500 to infect you with weaker strands of coronavirus

A London laboratory is looking for volunteers willing to contract the coronavirus.

Hvivo, which operates the quarantine lab at Queen Mary BioEnterprises Innovation Centre, is seeking 24 volunteers to inject with the coronavirus and participate in its flu camp.

Volunteers will be paid about $4,500 for their participation.

Participants will be given two weaker strands of the virus, which can cause mild respiratory symptoms and then be given new or existing vaccines.

According to WFLX, this experiment will help researchers develop new vaccines to combat the coronavirus.

According to its website, most trials last between 11 and 14 days.

Click here

to learn more or apply for flu camp.

