Get ready for more heat and rain, 2020 summer outlook for East Tennessee

As we officially move into summer in June, or unofficially with Memorial For Memorial Day weekend, we continue with "above normal" conditions. That means more heat, humidity, and rainfall in some of our hottest months.

So, what's normal? The National Weather Service data average over 30 years puts Knoxville at an average high of 85 degrees in June, with nearly 4 inches of rain. In July and August, that average high is 88. July is typically the wettest month, at more than 5 inches and then August is back down to a little more than 3 inches.

These are averages or "normal", but the problem is we keep blowing past these numbers and that trend continues this summer. We're on track for above average temperatures this summer. This means more days in the 90s. Now, there will be some cooler days, especially since the rainfall for the summer months is also on track to be above average.

The biggest impacts are obvious, it's hot, humid, and the already soggy ground takes on more rain and flooding happens faster.

This also means that everything is blooming sooner. Tree pollen started earlier than normal, grasses are usually the dominate allergy in the summer and it's already increasing now, plus weeds are creeping up sooner than usual. Keep in mind, mold counts are up higher after a rain, especially on an already soggy surface.

Mosquitoes also thrive in this humid and rainy at times pattern. So, get ready with bug spray, allergy medication, and limiting time outside during the heat of the day.

If your summer plans include the beach or a cruise, an active hurricane season can impact you. Now, some years hurricane season also impacts us here at home, if the storm send excessive rain inland.

The 2020 Atlantic Hurricane season does look like it will be an "above normal" year. Haley expects 14 to 18 named storms. (Yet again this year, we've had a named storm before the season "officially" begins in June.) There could be 6 to 9 hurricanes, and 2 to 4 major hurricanes this year. The already warm ocean waters help to get the storm season active early and often, and it doesn't usually peak until fall.

In the month of June, most tropical storms develop in the Gulf of Mexico, Western Caribbean and the Bahamas.

As always, we'll keep you updated on the current ups and downs in our weather pattern over the next 8 days on WVLT News!

