Get texts from Santa Claus leading up to Christmas

Leading all the way up to Christmas Day, you will be able to connect with Santa Claus via text.

A marketing company, SlickText, created a way for Santa to communicate with people through texting.

WXIX reported that Santa will begin texting on December 1.

"I wanted to take people inside my process this year, show them how I prepare for my biggest night and spread Christmas cheer,” Claus told SlickText.

They say Santa told them, “Mrs. Claus and I have been getting better and better at texting," said Santa Claus. “The elves have been teaching us. We can even send emojis and GIFs now.”

You can sign up to receive messages from Santa here.

Copyright 2019 WVLT News via WXIX. All rights reserved.