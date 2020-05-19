First Watch restaurants reopening with new protocols in place

As restaurants in Knoxville and Knox County are beginning to reopen, what exactly will it be like if you want to eat in at First Watch?

Source:(WVLT)

First Watch, a daytime café serving breakfast, brunch, and lunch daily from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at more than 365 locations nationwide, reopened its doors Tuesday morning with new protocols in place against COVID-19.

WVLT's Casey Wheeless takes a look inside of the new protocols set in place.

Wheeless says the hostess stand has been moved outside - weather permitting and customers and First Watch employees will be required to answer questions regarding COVID-19 to ensure they are in good health along with have their temperature taken.

"Paper menus will be throw away and laminated ones will be sanitized after each use. We've got the six feet reminders. We also have these cool QR codes so if you don't want to touch the menu you can use your phone to scan it and it'll take you to our menu online," said First Watch employee.

All First Watch employees will be required to wash their hands prior to starting their shift and then every 30 minutes. In addition, staff will be provided with and required to wear personal protective equipment, including face coverings and gloves.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.