Local childcare facilities struggle to find cleaning supplies

Essential employees across Tennessee are still going to work and many are looking for an open childcare. Meanwhile, childcare facilities staying open are struggling to increase cleaning efforts with supplies flying off store shelves.

Baley Hanson works at Child Creations in Powell. She said she normally cares for about 14 kids. Her group is down to about 5 as the coronavirus pandemic spreads. The rest of the childcare facility is also seeing about half it's normal size. However, they said it's important for them to stay open to serve those first responders on the front lines of the pandemic.

"We just feel like it’s our duty to help keep them working.” However, Hanson said, “It’s been really hard [to get cleaning supplies] and thankfully we’ve had a parent work for a janitorial company. That’s the only way we could get hand sanitizer to fill our pumps and toilet paper.”

In a statement to WVLT News, the Knox County Health Department said, "We are directing childcare providers to utilize current CDC guidance and keeping them apprised of any changes. We are not able to supply those cleaning supplies and we have not been told of any childcare providers having issues finding them."

The Tennessee Department of Human Services said the "decision of whether to stay open during this time is up to individual licensed child care agencies themselves."

A representative also said grant money and some supplies have been made available to childcare providers through the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee.

Child Creations said they are keeping kids to under 10 per class. They also rotate when they go outside. “Kids can get it and they’re vulnerable. If we don’t distance them, they don’t know to do it - so we have to advocate for them,” Hanson said.

Parents are also kept outside and instructors will bring the children out to them. When kids arrive at the facility, they immediately use hand sanitizer before entering and then go to wash their hands multiple times throughout the day.

