Getting on track with "Motorhead" Matt

Some of you may remember Matt Stallings, he used to do the NASCAR reports on the Andy and Allison morning show on WIVK.

Well, "Motorhead" Matt is still out there and still loving the sport of NASCAR. Currently, he takes part in NASCAR Call-Ins on Tuesday's and Thursday's on NBC/SN Motormouths with Kyle Petty, Dale Jarrett and AJ Allmendinger.

The Wears Valley resident also has a lot of experience as a driver and is now in need of multiple sponsors to come together with hopes of getting him that big break. Matt has a GoFund Me on his Facebook page at aewrestling09@gmail.com. Check it out if you'd like to learn a little bit more about Matt and possibly help him out.

In the meantime, he'll continue to watch and report on the sports he loves.

"It's a wonderful experience to have the drivers back on the track, whether there are fans there or not, it's great for television. Everybody needs a little bit of sports in their life right now. We've all had to deal with this Covid-19 and being quarantined. It's made it hard on people and I've lost my job. It causes a lot of mental health and depression, so I think that's something to brighten people's spirits up," Stallings said.

