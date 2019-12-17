Getting tested after possible HIV or hepatitis exposure

Patients of a Knoxville dentist were encouraged to ger tested for HIV, hepatitis B and C after reported sanitation issues.

If you have been exposed to possible HIV or hepatitis, what is the process of getting tested and how long can it take?

The Tennessee Department of Health said it can take up to two weeks to get results of a blood test for either HIV or hepatitis B or C.

A state spokesperson said if a patient does not have a primary care physician to see for testing, they can get testing at a local health department office.

County health offices offer a range of free, low-cost or fee-based services, depending on a patient's needs.

When asked how many times a person should repeat testing for these diseases, the state health spokesperson said a person should get tested once. She said you should ask your own healthcare provider if you need to repeat a test for HIV or hepatitis.

