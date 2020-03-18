Gifting group encourages women in Sevier County

Imagine getting something on your wish list, long before Christmas. That's what's happening to several women who've joined a new online group via Facebook, with Sevier County ties.

For Missy Messick, it's not just the items like crochet yarn, books and hooks that she appreciates getting from other women in the group. It's the inspirational notes that accompany the gifts ordered for her off her Amazon wish list. "One of the notes I got, it says, you are beautiful inside and out. I am so glad that I know you," said Messick.

The group is called Gifting for Sevier Co. Women. Founding member Arron Moore said she was inspired by a nationwide gifting group that she had participated in, but she wanted to create something for local women. Moore is trying to limit the new group to women with ties to Sevier County.

The group now has more than 7,000 members, after being created in February of 2020. Several women like Michelle Hadley both send and receive gifts through the group, often with women they've never met. her favorite gift? "Probably my lunchbox. It looks like a purse. It's really cute!"

Moore said when she created the group with the help of a friend, she wasn't aware of the effect the Coronavirus would have on socially distancing people. Yet, other women see the group now as not only a place to share gifts with one another but a place to simply encourage.

Messick said, "Everybody's struggling with the coronavirus, and struggling to stay afloat."

Hadley added, "I know there are some women on there who have been laid off right now. They still just keep posting, saying I want to gift, I want to gift, it makes me feel better."

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.