Girl Scout cookie sales continue online

If you've been to the grocery store lately, you've likely seen empty shelves. It's been difficult to find toilet paper, cleaning products, and meat during the COVID-19 pandemic. But there's a warehouse in West Knox County with shelves stocked full of another product that's normally scarce this time of year.

"This has never happened. These cookies are never here in May," Lynne Fugate said. Fugate is talking about Girl Scout cookies. She's the CEO of the Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians.

The shelves are stocked with the original Girl Scout cookie, Trefoils, Samoas, and everybody's favorite Thin Mints along with many others.

There's about 60,000 boxes of cookies at Peroulas Warehouse on Dutchtown Road in West Knox County.

Fugate said, “We have lots of cookies that we need to sell.”

The girls had just two weeks left to sell in the month of March. They made their last order of cookies just days before everything shut down across Tennessee.

“Change in plans for us,” Fugate laughed. But these cookies won't crumble. They moved sales online and you can also donate them to be delivered for free to healthcare workers and first responders.

“It’s a guilt-free purchase. You’re helping a girl and you’re helping the people who’ve been helping us this whole pandemic,” Fugate said.

The Girl Scouts will also host a a drive-thru cookie sale June 6 at West Town Mall from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

