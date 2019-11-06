Girl Scout honors two killed in Bean Station shooting

The Grainger County community has not forgotten two lives lost during a 2013 armed robbery.

Steve Lovell, the owner of Down Home Pharmacy, and Richard Sommerville, were shot and killed by a former cop, Jason Holt, in May 2013.

Investigators said Holt entered the store, robbed it at gunpoint, took eight bottles of Oxycodone and then shot four people.

Lovell and Sommerville died. Two other employees survived, while Holt was sentenced to life in prison with no parole.

Six years after their deaths, they live on thanks to a local Girl Scout.

Avery Carper, a high school senior, dedicated her senior-year project to honor Lovell and Sommerville. Carper built a memorial bench and garden at the city park. The bench has the names of Lovell and Sommerville.

"It means a lot to me," Carper said. "They were a part of our community. They always were."

"This garden is in loving memory of Richard Somerville and Steve Lovell," she added.

Lovell's brother, Ronnie, visited the memorial and told WVLT News that when his brother died, "My heart sank. We hunted together. We fished together. I knew that would never happen again."

Avery said she hopes the memorial is a place people can come together and remember two important members of their community.

"I hope they find it as beautiful and meaningful as I do," she said.

Copyright 2019 WVLT News. All rights reserved.