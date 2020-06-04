Girl Scouts hosting drive-through cookie booth at West Town Mall

Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians will be hosting a drive-through cookie booth at West Town Mall on June 6.

According to a release, the drive-through booth will be held at the mall parking lot on the corner of Kingston Pike and Morrell Road from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The drive-through will have all the favorites such as Trefoils, Samoas, Tagalongs, Thin Mints, and many others.

"This is a big change in plans for us and a one-time opportunity for the community to purchase cookies at a convenient drive-up booth," Lynne Fugate, CEO of the Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians said. "It's a guilt-free purchase. You're helping a Girl Scout and you can also donate and help first responders and healthcare workers who have been helping us this whole pandemic."

The booth will be worked only by adult volunteers and social distancing guidelines will be followed along with masks worn by those working the booth.

