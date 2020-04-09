A group of Girl Scouts in Oak Ridge are connecting with seniors by sending them hand written cards, artwork and crafts.

Girl Scout Troop 69 in Oak Ridge recently started a pen pal project with seniors living at Commonwealth Senior Living at Oak Ridge. The Troop has a long history of volunteering with the residents at the community and were looking for a way to stay in touch during the outbreak of COVID-19.

"Most of us feel like we can't do anything to help unless we are on the front line and I think it's hard for kids at this stage, I think it's making a difference to people who are especially isolated right now and I think in some cases scared or lonely."," said Betsy Abernathy, the Troop Leader. She said 8 troops are taking part, sending letters to nearly 300 seniors.

Angela Newberry, program director at Commonwealth Senior Living at Oak Ridge, worked with the troops to create the pen pal program.

"It's so important every single day we are working to bring a smile to our residents' faces. We are very happy and healthy here, but it's really important to have that outside connection to the community."

The success of this program has resulted in a new patch being created by the Girl Scouts. Any Troop member that participates in the Cards to Seniors program will receive a patch.

