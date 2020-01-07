Girl Scouts unveil new cookie for 2020 season

If you're looking for a way to satisfy your sweet tooth, Girl Scout cookies are now on sale and a new flavor for was revealed for the 2020 cookie season.

The Lemon-Up is described as a "crispy lemon cookie baked with messages inspired by Girl Scouts entrepreneurs," according to a press release.

The cookies include messages like "I am a go-getter" and "I am an innovator."

Each purchase of "Lemon-Ups" goes towards helping a girl learn money management, Girl Scouts of the U.S.A said in a statement.

"Every box you buy helps the awesome girls who sell them power unique and amazing experiences for themselves and their troops—it also gives them the opportunity to learn essential life skills , soar in confidence, and quickly discover the leader within. They have a great time doing it, too, and they couldn’t do it without you," the organization said.