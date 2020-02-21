Girls get encouragement in engineering

Approximately 600 girls from East Tennessee schools flooded New Hope Center to learn about engineering on Thursday.

Girl leans to work with gloves in a glove box with potentially hazardous materials.

Y-12 National Security Complex hosted the Introduce a Girl to Engineering event, including dozens of vendors representing East Tennessee industry as well as nonprofits.

"We're here to prove to them that they can do anything that they put their mind to, especially in the STEM field," said teenager Patience, who was demonstrating robotics with her Wildbots group from Oak Ridge High School.

"Whoa, that's awesome!" said girls learning about the static electricity demonstrated by the Van de Graaff generator.

"I've always been interested in the science and how things work," said Tori, who visited the event with her mother, Sonja, who is a chemical engineer. Her plans are slightly different. "I think I would rather be in a medical field area, so biomedical engineering."

Claudia tried on a suit to learn how cautious engineers must be when using glove boxes to work with radioactive materials. In a simulated environment, she tried on the heavy gloves. "It was hard like getting all

You have to take all these procedures to be safe." She plans on becoming a science teacher.

Education Outreach Specialist Kristin Waldschlager said job opportunities are there for girls willing to learn about the engineering field. "Females are still an underrepresented group in engineering today. So it's just a great opportunity to expose girls as early as the 8th grade, so they have an opportunity to choose the engineering field."

